Situation report on Flood/Heavy Rain fall in Assam, Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Kerala as on 29th July’2019 at 1800 Hrs

Ministry of Home Affairs

Disaster Management Division

(National Emergency Response Centre)

1. Forecast

i. IMD

• 29 July (Day 1): Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh and Gujarat state; Heavy rainfall at a few places with very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan & Goa; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, Telangana, Odisha, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh & West Rajasthan and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, East Rajasthan and Assam & Meghalaya.

• 30 July (Day 2): Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat state, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh & Assam & Meghalaya and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, Marathawada, Odisha, Rajasthan,

Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

ii. CWC

• In Assam rivers Jiabharali, Kushiyara, Dhansiri and Brahmaputra. In Bihar rivers Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Mahananda, Adhwara and Kosi. In Chhattisgarh river Indravathi continue to flow in SEVERE SITUATION (above danger level).

• In Assam river Dhansiri and Brahmaputra are in rising trend, Jiabharali,

Kushiyara are flowing in steady/Falling trend. In Bihar all rivers are in steady/ falling trend. In Chhattisgarh river Indravathi are in rising trend.

2. Deployment of NDRF

NDRF has deployed 17 Teams in Assam, 19 in Bihar, 08 in Maharashtra, 03 in Kerala and 03 in Rajasthan. Total 137 teams of NDRF are deployed/ pre-positioned in different part of country in flood prone areas.

The weather in the State of Bihar is clear/ partly cloudy. There is no rain in the State of Assam.

4. Status of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF): An amount of ₹ 251.55 crores has been released to State of Assam under SDRF during this year & ₹ 417.37 crores has been release to State of Bihar.