Situation report on Flood/Heavy Rain fall in Assam, Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Kerala as on 28th July’2019 at 1800 Hrs

Ministry of Home Affairs

Disaster Management Division

(National Emergency Response Centre)

1. Forecast

i. IMD

• 28 July (Day 1): Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa and East Rajasthan; Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra and West Rajasthan; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gujarat Region, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Odisha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Marathawada, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, North Interior Karnataka and Gangetic West Bengal.

• 29 July (Day 2): Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa; Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Gujarat Region; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra & Kutch, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Rajasthan and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Marathawada, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Assam & Meghalaya.

ii. CWC • In Assam rivers Beki, Jiabharali, Kushiyara and Brahmaputra. In Bihar rivers Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Mahananda, Adhwara and Kosi continue to flow in SEVERE SITUATION (above danger level).

• In Assam river Beki and Jiabharali are in rising trend, Kushiyara and Brahmaputra are flowing in steady trend. In Bihar there is a steady/ falling trend in most of the rivers, however, rising trend is observed in the water level of rivers Mahananda.

2. Deployment of NDRF

NDRF has deployed 17 Teams in Assam, 19 in Bihar, 08 in Maharashtra, 03 in Kerala and 03 in Rajasthan. Total 136 teams of NDRF are deployed/ pre-positioned in different part of country in flood prone areas.

The weather in the State of Bihar is clear/ partly cloudy. Weather in the State of Assam is no rain.

3. Status of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF): An amount of ₹ 251.55 crores has been released to State of Assam under SDRF during this year & ₹ 417.37 crores has been release to State of Bihar.