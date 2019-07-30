Situation report on Flood/Heavy Rain fall in Assam, Bihar, Maharashtra, Kerala and Rajasthan as on 27th July’2019 at 1800 Hrs

Ministry of Home Affairs

Disaster Management Division

(National Emergency Response Centre)

1. Forecast

i. IMD • 27 July (Day 1): Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Konkan& Goa; Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat region and East Rajasthan; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Rajasthan and Odisha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh &Yanam,

Telangana, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Assam & Meghalaya.

• 28 July (Day 2): Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Konkan& Goa and Gujarat region; Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra and East Rajasthan; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and West Rajasthan and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh &Yanam, Telangana, Marathawada, Saurashtra& Kutch, Vidarbha, Odisha, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal.

ii. CWC • In Assam rivers Beki, Jiabharali, Puthimari, Desang, Kushiyara and Brahmaputra. In BiharriversBurhiGandak, Bagmati, Mahananda, Adhwara and Kosicontinue to flow in SEVERE SITUATION (above danger level).

• In Assam river Beki and Desang are in rising trend, Jiabharali,Puthimari,Kushiyaraand Brahmaputra are flowing in steady/ falling trend. In Bihar there is a steady/ falling trend in most of the rivers, however, rising trend is observed in the water level of rivers Bagmati and Mahananda.

2. Deployment of NDRF

NDRF has deployed 18 Teams in Assam, 19 in Bihar, 09 in Maharashtra, 03 in Kerala and 03 in Rajasthan. Total 137 teams of NDRF are deployed/ pre-positioned in different part of country in flood prone areas.

The weather in the State of Bihar is clear/ partly cloudy. Weather in the State of Assam is cloudy.

3. Status of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF): An amount of ₹ 251.55 crores has been released to State of Assam under SDRF during this year & ₹ 417.37 crores has been release to State of Bihar.

4. Successfully evacuation of 900 persons from Mahalaxmi Express stranded in flood in Maharashtra.

• Mahalaxmi Express, which runs between Mumbai and Kolhapur, was held up between Badlapur and Wangani railway station due to water logging on tracks with nearly 900 passengers and staff since this morning.

• On getting the information about this incident around 8.50 am, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) immediately deputed 02 team each of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Mumbai and Pune along with 09 boats and other necessary rescue equipment and NDRF teams reached the spot at about 0940 hrs. At the same time on the request of MHA, Ministry of Defence (MoD) immediately deployed Navy and Airforce teams for the rescue operation.

• The naval teams reached the site with specialist divers. Two Mi-17 Indian Air Force Helicopters were also pressed into service to assist in rescue operation. Two columns of Army along with 130 trained staff, food packages, water and rescue material were also deployed.

• Ministry of Railway also mobilized all necessary resources including a relief train and also provided medical assistance and refreshment to passengers.

• In spite of fully water logged roads, tough and undulating terrain, NDRF and Navy teams evacuated all the stranded passengers and railway staff safely from the train.

• Situation was closely monitored by the Union Minister for Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah. He and MoS Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai complimented the efforts of MHA, NDRF, MoD and other agencies for successfully rescuing all the passengers in the shortest possible time.

• Further arrangement for a special 19-coach train have been made by the Indian Railways for movement of passengers upto Kolhapur.