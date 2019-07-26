26 Jul 2019

Situation report on Flood/Heavy Rain fall in Assam, Bihar and Tripura as on 24th July, 2019 at 1800 Hrs

Report
from Government of India
Published on 24 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (150.24 KB)

Ministry of Home Affairs
Disaster Management Division
(National Emergency Response Centre)

  1. Forecast

i. IMD • 24 July (Day 1): No weather warning for Assam, Kerala and Tripura. However, heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places likely over Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Bihar and Sikkim .

• 25 July (Day 2): No weather warning for Assam, Bihar, Kerala and Tripura.
However, heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh.

• Moderate rainfall activity in Assam and Bihar. Reduced rainfall activity Kerala and Tripura.

ii. CWC • In Assam rivers Brahmaputra, Beki, Manas, Puthimari, and Jaibharali & in Bihar rivers Kamla, Bagmati, Mahananda, Adhwara, Burhi, Gandak, Kamalabalan and Kosi continue to flow in SEVERE SITUATION (above danger level). In West Bengal rivers Raidak-I and Jaldhaka flow in SEVERE SITUATION today.

• In Assam & Bihar overall water level is steady. There is a steady / falling trend in most of the rivers in Bihar, however, rising trend is observed in the water level of river Bagmati and Mahananda.

  1. Deployment of NDRF NDRF has deployed 18 Teams in Assam, 20 in Bihar, 03 in Tripura and 03 teams in Kerala. Total 125 teams of NDRF are deployed/ pre-positioned in different part of country in flood prone areas.

The weather in the State of Bihar is partly cloudy with light rain fall at isolated places, On the request of state government of Bihar 01 team each from Katihar and Sitamarhi as moved to Gopalganj and Bettiah. Due to rain in Assam and Bhutan there is water logging in the low lying areas of districts Kokrajhar Dhubri, Barpeta, Baksa, and Bongaigaon in Assam.

In anticipation release of water from Kurichhu dam , Bhutan on 25th July 2019, NDRF has deployed 02 teams at Barpeta and 01 team each at Bongaigaon and Nalbari. have been deployed.

  1. Status of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF): An amount of ₹ 251.55 crores has been released to State of Assam under SDRF during the this year & ₹ 417.37 crores has been release to State of Bihar.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.