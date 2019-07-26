Situation report on Flood/Heavy Rain fall in Assam, Bihar and Tripura as on 24th July, 2019 at 1800 Hrs

Ministry of Home Affairs

Disaster Management Division

(National Emergency Response Centre)

Forecast

i. IMD • 24 July (Day 1): No weather warning for Assam, Kerala and Tripura. However, heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places likely over Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Bihar and Sikkim .

• 25 July (Day 2): No weather warning for Assam, Bihar, Kerala and Tripura.

However, heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh.

• Moderate rainfall activity in Assam and Bihar. Reduced rainfall activity Kerala and Tripura.

ii. CWC • In Assam rivers Brahmaputra, Beki, Manas, Puthimari, and Jaibharali & in Bihar rivers Kamla, Bagmati, Mahananda, Adhwara, Burhi, Gandak, Kamalabalan and Kosi continue to flow in SEVERE SITUATION (above danger level). In West Bengal rivers Raidak-I and Jaldhaka flow in SEVERE SITUATION today.

• In Assam & Bihar overall water level is steady. There is a steady / falling trend in most of the rivers in Bihar, however, rising trend is observed in the water level of river Bagmati and Mahananda.

Deployment of NDRF NDRF has deployed 18 Teams in Assam, 20 in Bihar, 03 in Tripura and 03 teams in Kerala. Total 125 teams of NDRF are deployed/ pre-positioned in different part of country in flood prone areas.

The weather in the State of Bihar is partly cloudy with light rain fall at isolated places, On the request of state government of Bihar 01 team each from Katihar and Sitamarhi as moved to Gopalganj and Bettiah. Due to rain in Assam and Bhutan there is water logging in the low lying areas of districts Kokrajhar Dhubri, Barpeta, Baksa, and Bongaigaon in Assam.

In anticipation release of water from Kurichhu dam , Bhutan on 25th July 2019, NDRF has deployed 02 teams at Barpeta and 01 team each at Bongaigaon and Nalbari. have been deployed.