Situation report on Flood/Heavy Rain fall in Assam, Bihar and Tripura as on 23nd July, 2019 at 1800 Hrs
Ministry of Home Affairs
Disaster Management Division
(National Emergency Response Centre)
- Forecast i. IMD
• 23 July (Day 1): No weather warning for Bihar, Kerala and Tripura. However, heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Konkan, Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim .
• 24 July (Day 2): No weather warning for Assam, Bihar and Tripura. However, heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places likely over Konkan and Goa.
• Reduced rainfall activity in Bihar, Kerala and Tripura.
ii. CWC • In Assam rivers Brahmaputra, Kushiyara, Beki, Manas, Puthimari, Gaurang and Jaibharali & in Bihar rivers Kamla, Bagmati, Mahananda, Adhwara, Burhi, Gandak,Kamalabalan and Kosi continue to flow in SEVERE SITUATION (above danger level).
• In Assam & Bihar overall water level is steady. In Assam rivers Beki, Manas, Puthimari, Gaurang and Jaibharali showing rising trend. There is a steady / falling trend in most of the rivers in Bihar, however, rising trend in the water level of river Kamalabalan and Kosi.
Deployment of NDRF NDRF has deployed 16 Teams in Assam, 20 in Bihar, 03 in Tripura and 03 teams in Kerala. Total 123 teams of NDRF are deployed/ pre-positioned in different part of country in flood prone areas.
The weather in the State of Bihar is cloudy with light rain at isolated places, NDRF teams are on standby. Weather condition in Assam is clear in most of the places with light to modrate rain at isolated places. There is light to moderate rain fall and no flood like situation in Kerala. The gates of 06 Dams (i.e. Kallarkutty Dam, Malankara Dam and Pamba Dam at Idduki, Peringalkuth Dam at Thissur, Calicut Aruvikkara Dam at Trivandrum and Peruvannamuzhi Dam at Calicut) have been opened in Kerala due to heavy rain in catchment area and water inflow.
Status of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF): An amount of ₹ 251.55 crores has been released to State of Assam under SDRF during the this year & ₹ 417.37 crores has been release to State of Bihar.