Situation report on Flood/Heavy Rain fall in Assam, Bihar and Tripura as on 23nd July, 2019 at 1800 Hrs

Ministry of Home Affairs

Disaster Management Division

(National Emergency Response Centre)

Forecast i. IMD

• 23 July (Day 1): No weather warning for Bihar, Kerala and Tripura. However, heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Konkan, Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim .

• 24 July (Day 2): No weather warning for Assam, Bihar and Tripura. However, heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places likely over Konkan and Goa.

• Reduced rainfall activity in Bihar, Kerala and Tripura.

ii. CWC • In Assam rivers Brahmaputra, Kushiyara, Beki, Manas, Puthimari, Gaurang and Jaibharali & in Bihar rivers Kamla, Bagmati, Mahananda, Adhwara, Burhi, Gandak,Kamalabalan and Kosi continue to flow in SEVERE SITUATION (above danger level).

• In Assam & Bihar overall water level is steady. In Assam rivers Beki, Manas, Puthimari, Gaurang and Jaibharali showing rising trend. There is a steady / falling trend in most of the rivers in Bihar, however, rising trend in the water level of river Kamalabalan and Kosi.