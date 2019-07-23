Situation report on Flood/Heavy Rain fall in Assam, Bihar and Tripura as on 22nd July, 2019 at 1800 Hrs

Forecast

i. IMD • 22 July (Day 1): No weather warning for Bihar and Tipura. However, heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala & Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim .

• 23 July (Day 2): No weather warning for Assam, Bihar and Tipura. However, heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places likely over Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Kerala & Mahe, South Interior Karnataka and Coastal Karnataka.

• Reduced rainfall activity in Bihar and Tripura.

ii. CWC • In Assam rivers Brahmaputra, Kushiyara and Jaibharali & in Bihar rivers Kamla, Bagmati, Mahananda, Adhwara, Burhi, Gandak and Kosi continue to flow in SEVERE SITUATION (above danger level).

• In Assam & Bihar overall water level is steady. In Assam rivers Kushiyara and Jaibharali showing rising trend. There is a steady / falling trend in most of the rivers in Bihar, however, rising trend in the water level of river Bagmati and Adhwara.

Deployment of NDRF

NDRF has deployed 16 Teams in Assam, 20 in Bihar, 03 in Tripura and 03 teams in Kerala. Total 123 teams of NDRF are deployed/ pre-positioned in different part of country in flood prone areas.

The weather in the State of Bihar is clear/ partly cloudy, NDRF teams are on standby.

There is moderate rain fall and no flood like situation in Kerala.

The gates of 06 Dams (i.e. Kallarkutty Dam, Malankara Dam and Pamba Dam at Idduki, Peringalkuth Dam at Thissur, alicut Aruvikkara Dam at Trivandrum and Peruvannamuzhi Dam at Calicut) have been opened in Kerala due to heavy rain in catchment area and water inflow.