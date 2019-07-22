Situation report on Flood/Heavy Rain fall in Assam, Bihar and Tripura as on 21st July, 2019 at 1800 Hrs

Ministry of Home Affairs

Disaster Management Division

(National Emergency Response Centre)

22 July (Day 2): No weather warning issued. However, heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Kerala & Mahe .

21 July (Day 1): No weather warning for Assam, Bihar and Tripura. However, heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Kerala & Mahe.

ii. CWC

In Bihar overall water level is Steady. In Assam Water level is receding in upper Assam; however, it is static in lower Assam.

In Assam rivers Brahmaputra, Jiabharali and Kopili and in Bihar rivers Kamla, Bagmati, Kamalabalan, Mahananda, Adhwara, Burhi Gandak and Kosi continue to flow in SEVERE SITUATION (above danger level).

Deployment of NDRF NDRF has deployed 15 Teams in Assam, 20 in Bihar, 03 in Tripura and 03 in Kerala. Total 122 teams of NDRF are deployed/ pre-positioned in different part of country in flood prone areas .

Status of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF): An amount of ₹ 251.55 crores has been released to State of Assam under SDRF during the this year & ₹ 417.37 crores has been release to State of Bihar.