Situation report on Flood/Heavy Rain fall in Assam, Bihar and Tripura as on 18th July, 2019 at 1800 Hrs.

1. Forecast

i. IMD

• 18 July (Day 1):No weather warning issued.

• 19 July (Day 2):No weather warning issued.

• Reduced rainfall activity in Assam and Bihar.

ii. CWC

• In Assam rivers Jiabharali, Brahmaputra, Puthimari, Kopili, Dhansiriand Kushiyara and in Bihar rivers Kamla, Bagmati, Mahananda, Kamalabalan,

Adhwara, Burhi and Kosicontinue to flow in SEVERE SITUATION(above danger level).

• In Assam & Bihar overall water level is falling.

2. Deployment of NDRF

NDRF has deployed 18 Teams in Assam, 19 in Bihar, 03 in Tripura.