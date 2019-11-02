02 Nov 2019

Situation report on Flood/Heavy Rain fall as on 31st October, 2019 at 1800 Hrs

from Government of India
Published on 31 Oct 2019
Ministry of Home Affairs
Disaster Management Division
(National Emergency Response Centre)

(A) Severe Cyclonic Storm MAHA (Pronounced as M’maha) over eastcentral Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area: CYCLONE WARNING FOR LAKSHADWEEP ISLANDS (RED MESSAGE)

The Severe cyclonic storm MAHA (Pronounced as M’maha) over eastcentral Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area moved northwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past 06 hours, and lay centered at 1430 hrs IST of 31st October, 2019 near latitude 12.3°N and longitude 72.8°E over eastcentral Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area about 130 km north-northeast of Aminidivi (Lakshadweep), 200 km north-northeast of Kavaratti (Lakshadweep), 100 km northeast of Chetlat (Lakshadweep) and 340 km west-northwest of Kozhikode (Kerala). It is very likely to move northnorthwestwards during next 06 hours. Then, it is very likely to move northwestwards during subsequent 06 hours and thereafter move west-northwestwards. It is very likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over eastcentral Arabian Sea during next 24 hours.

(B) Cyclonic Storm ‘Kyarr’ (Pronounced as Kyarr) over westcentral Arabian Sea

The Cyclonic Storm ‘Kyarr’ over westcentral Arabian Sea moved south-southwestwards with a speed of 13 Kmph during past 06 hrs and lay centred at 1130 hrs IST of 31st October, 2019 over westcentral Arabian Sea near latitude 17.7°N and longitude 60.1°E, about 1350 km west-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra), 640 km east-northeast of Salalah (Oman) and 350 km south-southeast of Masirah (Oman). It is very likely to move southwestwards across westcentral Arabian Sea during next 36 hours. It is very likely to weaken into a Deep Depression during next 12 hours and further into a Depression during subsequent 06 hours.

b) CENTRAL WATER COMMISSION (CWC):

RED ALERT: No red alert issued by CWC

