Situation report on Flood/Heavy Rain fall as on 30th September, 2019 at 1800 Hrs

2. UPDATE ON GUJARAT, BIHAR, UTTAR PRADESH, MADHYA PRADESH AND RAJASTHAN ON THE FLOOD SITUATION:

GUJARAT

• The Depression over Kutch and neighbourhood moved northeastwards with a speed of 10 kmph during the past 3 hours and lay centered at 0830 hours IST of today, the 30th September, 2019 near latitude 23.4°N and longitude 70.7°E, about 120 km west-northwest of Surendra Nagar (Gujarat). It is very likely to move eastnortheastwards during next 24 hours. It is very likely to maintain the intensity of Depression today and weaken into a well marked low pressure area on 1st October, 2019.

BIHAR

• There is forecast of heavy rainfall at at isolated places over Bihar • River Kamlabalan, Bhurhi Gandak, Bagmati, Kosi Ganga, Sone and Mahananda are flowing in severe flood situation above danger and close to previous Highest Flood Level (HFL).

• River Ganga is flowing in Severe Flood Situation at Dighaghat, Gandhighat,

Hathidah, Munger, Bhagalpur and Kahalgaon in the districts of Patna, Begusarai,

Munger and Bhagalpur respectively due to previous flood wave.

• 19 NDRF teams and 12 SDRF teams have been deployed in Bihar along with boats for flood and rescue operation.

• NDRF team during this Flood season 2019 have rescued 02 persons, evacuated 9490 persons including 21 pregnant ladies, 45 Livestock, retrieved 53 dead bodies and provided medical assistance to 5806 need people in Bihar.

• Total 1056 boats have been deployed in the State to deal with the flood situation.

• State Government Has opened 17 Relief Camps and peoples have been accommodated in relief camps.

• Situation is under control.

• On the request of State Government, Ministry of Coal has arranged has four (4) Heavy Duty pumps (02 Nos 1000GPM Capacity and 2 Nos 500 GPM Capacity) for dewatering. They have been moved from Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) by road and will reach Patna by morning on 1st October, 2019.

• One helicopter has also been provided to the State Government for rescue and relief operations.

UTTAR PRADESH • River Ganga is flowing in sever flood situation at Ballia and Ghazipur.

• Total 07 teams of NDRF are deployed.

• NDRF has rescued 43 persons including 03 pregnant ladies, evacuated 2931 persons & 21 livestock and provided medical assistance to 552 needy persons.

• Situation is normal rescue operation is not being conducted, however, relief materials are being distributed.

• More than 48000 people have been evacuated to safer area.

• Relief camps have been opened.

MADHYA PRADESH

• Situation is under control. No river in Madhya Pradesh is flowing above danger level.

• 45000 peoples from the affected areas of the state have been evacuated to safer areas.

• Home Guard, CRPF SDRF, State Police personnel have also been deployed in flood affected districts of the State assist District Administration. Special health teams are being deployed for temporary camps food is being supplied by the govt.

• 06 teams of NDRF have been deployed in Madhya Pradesh. NDRF has rescued 204 persons, evacuated 720 persons and 22 live stocks.

• Around Rs. 100 crores have been distributed as relief for human and property loss till date.

• The size of SDRF of the state is 1066 crores out of which the state has already spent around 325 crores in this FY.

RAJASTHAN

• In River Chambal the water level in below danger level.

• At present 03 teams of NDRF have been deployed to assist District Administration. NDRF has rescued 149 persons, evacuated 1033 persons including 05 pregnant ladies & 21 persons livestock, retrieved 03 dead bodies and provided medical assistance to 2613 needy persons.

• In addition 08 companies of SDRF and other stake holder are deployed for rescue and relief operation.

• More than 21000 People have been shifted/ evacuated to safer places.

• Community centre/ relief camps have been opened. Relief materials are being distributed.