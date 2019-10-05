Situation report on Flood/Heavy Rain fall as on 2nd October, 2019 at 1800 Hrs

Ministry of Home Affairs

Disaster Management Division

(National Emergency Response Centre)

2. UPDATE ON BIHAR, UTTAR PRADESH, MADHYA PRADESH AND RAJASTHAN ON THE FLOOD SITUATION: -

BIHAR

• Light rainfall occurred at one or two places over Bihar during past 24 Hours.

• There is forecast of heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bihar.

• River Bhurhi Gandak, Bagmati, Kosi, Ganga, Sone and Mahananda are flowing in severe flood situation above danger and close to previous Highest Flood Level (HFL).

• River Ganga is flowing in Severe Flood Situation at Dighaghat, Gandhighat, Hathidah, Munger, Bhagalpur and Kahalgaon in the districts of Patna, Begusarai, Munger and Bhagalpur respectively due to previous flood wave.

• 20 NDRF teams and 12 SDRF teams have been deployed in Bihar along with boats for flood and rescue operation.

• NDRF team during this Flood season 2019 have rescued 02 persons, evacuated 13972 persons including 50 pregnant ladies, 46 Livestock, retrieved 55 dead bodies and provided medical assistance to 6164 need people in Bihar.

• Total 1135 boats have been deployed in the State to deal with the flood situation.

• State Government has opened 45 Relief Camps and peoples have been accommodated in relief camps.

• Situation is under control.

• On the request of State Government, Ministry of Coal has provided four (4) Heavy Duty pumps (02 Nos 1000 GPM Capacity and 2 Nos 500 GPM Capacity) for dewatering.

• Two helicopters have also been provided to the State Government for rescue and relief operations.

UTTAR PRADESH

• River Ganga is flowing in sever flood situation at Ballia and Ghazipur.

• Total 06 teams of NDRF are deployed.

• NDRF has rescued 43 persons including 03 pregnant ladies, evacuated 2931 persons & 21 livestock and provided medical assistance to 552 needy persons.

• Situation is normal rescue operation is not being conducted, however, relief materials are being distributed.

• More than 48000 people have been evacuated to safer area.

• Relief camps have been opened.

MADHYA PRADESH

• Situation is under control. No river in Madhya Pradesh is flowing above danger level.

• 45000 peoples from the affected areas of the state have been evacuated to safer areas.

• Home Guard, CRPF SDRF, State Police personnel have also been deployed in flood affected districts of the State assist District Administration. Special health teams are being deployed for temporary camps food is being supplied by the govt.

• 06 teams of NDRF have been deployed in Madhya Pradesh. NDRF has rescued 204 persons, evacuated 720 persons and 22 live stocks.

• Around Rs. 100 crores have been distributed as relief for human and property loss till date.

• The size of SDRF of the state is 1066 crores out of which the state has already spent around 325 crores in this FY.

RAJASTHAN

• In River Chambal the water level in below danger level.

• At present 03 teams of NDRF have been deployed to assist District Administration. NDRF has rescued 149 persons, evacuated 1033 persons including 05 pregnant ladies & 21 livestock, retrieved 03 dead bodies and provided medical assistance to 2613 needy persons.

• In addition 08 companies of SDRF and other stake holder are deployed for rescue and relief operation.

• More than 21000 People have been shifted/ evacuated to safer places.

• Community centre/ relief camps have been opened. Relief materials are being distributed.