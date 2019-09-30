Situation report on Flood/Heavy Rain fall as on 29th September, 2019 at 1800 Hrs

Ministry of Home Affairs

Disaster Management Division

(National Emergency Response Centre)

[...]

2. UPDATE ON BIHAR, UTTAR PRADESH, MADHYA PRADESH AND RAJASTHAN ON THE FLOOD SITUATION:

BIHAR

• There is forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Bihar with isolated extremely heavy rainfall for next 48 hours. Significant amount of rainfall has been recorded in Bihar which include Rosera 29 cm, Bihpur & Koelwar 27 cm, Bausa 20 cm, Hasanpur 17 cm, Sahebpur Kanal 16 cm, Patna Airport &Cheria Bariarpur 15 cm, Jhanjharpur & Khagaria 14 cm, Munger, Madhepura & Bhabua 13 cm. Rainfall departure from daily normal is of the order of more than 1000% in Sone, Gomti, Gandak, Kosi sub-basin of Ganga Basin during the past 24 hours.

• Bihar experienced widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls during past.

• Consecutive days heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Bihar on 29th. Intensity and distribution of rainfall over Bihar very likely to reduce from tomorrow, the 30th September onwards.

• River Bagmati is flowing in Severe Flood Situation and is expected to rise. River Mahananda at Dhengragaht in Purnia District and Jhawa in Katihar District are expected to cross Danger Level. River Burhi Gandak at Khagaria and River Kosi at Kursela in Katihar District are also flowing in Severe Flood Situation with slow rising trend.

• River Ganga is flowing in Severe Flood Situation at Buxar and has started rising again in view of extremely heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh. Bansagar Dam on river Sone and Rajghat Dam on river Betwa in Madhya Pradesh are releasing around 70,000 cusec and 50,000 cusec from today morning 0800 hours, which may result in rising water level of river Ganga and may worsen the flood situation.

• All efforts are in place in the state of Bihar to deal with the emerging flood situation.

• 19 NDRF teams and 14 SDRF teams have been deployed in Bihar along with boats for flood and rescue operation.

• Patna town has got flooded with water particularly Rajendra Nagar, Kankarbagh,

Patrakar Nagar, Malahi Pakri etc. Considering worsen situation of Patna, 03 NDRF teams of have been shifted to Patna.

• NDRF team during this Flood season 2019 have rescued 02 persons, evacuated 4814 persons, 45 Livestock, retrieved 54 dead bodies and provided medical assistance to 5806 need people in Bihar. Total 1047 boats have been deployed to deal with the flood situation.

• Armed forces have been put on standby.

• State Government Has opened 16 Relief Camps and peoples have been accommodated in relief camps.

• Situation is under control.

UTTAR PRADESH

• Very heavy to Extremely heavy rains are occurring in East Uttar Pradesh in the districts of Lucknow, Kanpur, Rae-Bareilly, Jaunpur in Gomti Basin due to which river Sei at Rae-Bareilly and river Gomti at Jaunpur have risen sharply and are flowing in Above Normal Flood Situation with rising trend and are likely to rise further for another 24 hours. Since very heavy rainfall is forecasted to continue for another 24 hours in these basins, strict vigil has to be maintained along the banks of river Gomti and Sei.

• The river Ganga is flowing in Severe Flood Situation above danger level. Due to continuous rain in most of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, river Ganga has started rising again in Ghazipur and Ballia districts. Since very heavy rainfall is forecasted to continue for another 24 hours in these basins, strict vigil has to be maintained along the banks of river Ganga from Varanasi to Ballia in Uttar Pradesh.

• Total 07 teams of NDRF are deployed.

• NDRF has rescued 43 persons including 03 pregnant ladies, evacuated 2931 persons & 21 livestock and provided medical assistance to 552 needy persons.

• Rescue operation is not being conducted however relief materials are being distributed.

• More than 48000 people have been evacuated to safer area.

• Relief camps have been opened.

MADHYA PRADESH

• Situation is under control. No river in Madhya Pradesh is flowing above danger level.

• 45000 peoples from the affected areas of the state have been evacuated to safer areas.

• Home Guard, CRPF SDRF, State Police personnel have also been deployed in flood affected districts of the State assist District Administration. Special health teams are being deployed for temporary camps food is being supplied by the govt.

• 06 teams of NDRF have been deployed in Madhya Pradesh. NDRF has rescued 204 persons, evacuated 720 persons and 22 live stocks.

• Around Rs. 100 crores have been distributed as relief for human and property loss till date.

• The size of SDRF of the state is 1066 crores out of which the state has already spent around 325 crores in this FY.

RAJASTHAN

• In River Chambal the water level in below danger level.

• At present 03 teams of NDRF have been deployed to assist District Administration. NDRF has rescued 149 persons, evacuated 1033 persons including 05 pregnant ladies & 21 persons livestock, retrieved 03 dead bodies and provided medical assistance to 2613 needy persons.

• In addition 08 companies of SDRF and other stake holder are deployed for rescue and relief operation.

• More than 21000 People have been shifted/ evacuated to safer places.

• Community centre/ relief camps have been opened. Relief materials are being distributed.