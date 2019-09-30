Situation report on Flood/Heavy Rain fall as on 28th September, 2019 at 1800 Hrs

Ministry of Home Affairs

2. UPDATE ON BIHAR, UTTAR PRADESH, MADHYA PRADESH AND RAJASTHAN ON THE FLOOD SITUATION:

BIHAR

• There is forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall at many places in all the districtsof Bihar with isolated extremely heavy rainfall for next 48 hours.

• River Kamla, Bhuri, Bagmati, Kosi Ganga, Sone and Kamlabalan are flowing in severe flood situation above danger and close to previous Highest Flood Level (HFL).

• River Bagmati is flowing in Severe Flood Situation and is expected to rise at Dheng Bridge, Runisaidpur in Sitamarhi District and Benibad in Muzzafarpur District.

• River Ganga is flowing in Severe Flood Situation at Dighaghat, Gandhighat, Hathidah, Munger, Bhagalpur and Kahalgaon in the districts of Patna, Begusarai, Munger and Bhagalpur respectively due to previous flood wave.

• In view of heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast in Bihar as well as over East Uttar Pradesh and Heavy rainfall forecast in Madhya Pradesh for next 2 days, there is likelihood of continuance of severe flood in main Ganga due to additional contribution from both North and South Bank tributaries for another 3 to 4 days.

• Due to heavy rain in Patna, there is flood like situation as the river Ganga is in Severe Flood Situation, the local drains are not able to drain freely into the Ganga which is creating urban flood like situation in Patna City and its suburban areas. There is inundation in many areas in City of Patna.

• Tomorrow there may be rising waters in districts Buxar and Bhabhua/Rohta because of release of Sone river water because of feeding rains from UP • Total 11 district Buxar Bhojpur, Samastipur, Laksisarai, Begusarai, Khagaria,

Bhagalpur,Munger, Katihar, Patna and Saran have been have been affected in last 24 hours due to heavy rain.

• Measures taken All efforts are in place in the state of Bihar to deal with the emerging flood situation.

• 19 NDRF teams and 14 SDRF teams have been deployed in Bihar along with boats for flood and rescue operation.

• NDRF team during this Flood season 2019 have rescued 02 persons, evacuated 4514 persons & 45 Livestock and provided medical assistance to 5806 need people in Bihar. Total 1047 boats have been deployed to deal with the flood situation.

• State Government Has opened 16 Relief Camps and peoples have been accommodated in relief camps.

• However situation is under control.

UTTAR PRADESH

• The river Ganga is flowing in Severe Flood Situation above danger level.

• Total 07 teams of NDRF are deployed.

• NDRF has rescued 43 persons including 03 pregnant ladies, evacuated 2931 persons & 21 livestock and provided medical assistance to 552 needy persons.

• Rescue operation is not being conducted however relief materials are being distributed.

• More than 48000 people have been evacuated to safer area.

• Relief camps have been opened.

MADHYA PRADESH

• Situation is under control. No river in Madhya Pradesh is flowing above danger level.

• 45000 peoples from the affected areas of the state have been evacuated to safer areas.

• Home Guard, CRPF SDRF, State Police personnel have also been deployed in flood affected districts of the State assist District Administration. Special health teams are being deployed for temporary camps food is being supplied by the govt.

• 06 teams of NDRF have been deployed in Madhya Pradesh. NDRF has rescued 204 persons, evacuated 720 persons and 22 live stocks.

• Around Rs. 100 crores have been distributed as relief for human and property loss till date.

• The size of SDRF of the state is 1066 crores out of which the state has already spent around 325 crores in this FY.

RAJASTHAN

• In River Chambal the water level in below danger level.

• At present 03 teams of NDRF have been deployed to assist District Administration. NDRF has rescued 149 persons, evacuated 1033 persons including 05 pregnant ladies & 21 persons livestock, retrieved 03 dead bodies and provided medical assistance to 2613 needy persons.

• In addition 08 companies of SDRF and other stake holder are deployed for rescue and relief operation.

• More than 21000 People have been shifted/ evacuated to safer places.

• Community centre/ relief camps have been opened. Relief materials are being distributed.