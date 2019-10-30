Situation report on Flood/Heavy Rain fall as on 28th October, 2019 at 1800 Hrs

Ministry of Home Affairs

Disaster Management Division

(National Emergency Response Centre)

[...]

(a) Super Cyclonic Storm ‘Kyarr’ (Pronounced as Kyarr) over eastcentral and adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea

The Super Cyclonic Storm ‘Kyarr’ over eastcentral Arabian Sea moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 09 Kmph during past 06 hrs and lay centred at 1430 hrs IST of 28 th October, 2019 near latitude 18.4°N and longitude 64.5°E over eastcentral and adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea, about 880 km west-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra), 1110 km east-northeast of Salalah (Oman) and 640 km east-southeast of Masirah (Oman). It is very likely to move west-northwestwards till 30th October re-curve west-southwestwards thereafter and move towards Gulf of Aden off south Oman Yemen coasts during subsequent 3 days. It is very likely to maintain the intensity of a Super Cyclonic Storm till the morning hours of 29th October and weaken gradually thereafter.

(b) Low pressure area over equatorial Indian Ocean off south Sri Lanka coast

The Low pressure area over Equatorial Indian Ocean off south Sri Lanka coast persists.

The system is likely to become more marked over Comorin area & neighbourhood during next 24 hours and concentrate into a depression over southeast Arabian Sea & adjoining Lakshadweep-Maldives areas during the subsequent 48 hours..

b) CENTRAL WATER COMMISSION (CWC): RED ALERT: No red alert issued by CWC.

ORANGE WARNING (Severe Flood Situation) on 28.10.2019