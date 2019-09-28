Situation report on Flood/Heavy Rain fall as on 26th September, 2019 at 1800 Hrs

Ministry of Home Affairs

Disaster Management Division

(National Emergency Response Centre)

[...]

2. UPDATE ON RAJASTHAN AND MADHYA PRADESH ON THE FLOOD SITUATION: -

RAJASTHAN

• In River Chambal the water level is receded.

• At present 03 teams of NDRF have been deployed to assist District Administration. NDRF has rescued 149 persons, evacuated 1033 persons including 05 pregnant ladies & 21 persons livestock, retrieved 03 dead bodies and provided medical assistance to 2613 needy persons.

• In addition 08 companies of SDRF and other stake holder are deployed for rescue and relief operation.

• More than 21000 People have been shifted/ evacuated to safer places.

• Community centre/ relief camps have been opened. Relief materials are being distributed.

MADHYA PRADESH

• Situation is under control. No river in Madhya Pradesh is flowing above danger level.

• 45000 peoples from the affected areas of the state have been evacuated to safer areas.

• Home Guard, CRPF SDRF, State Police personnel have also been deployed in flood affected districts of the State assist District Administration. Special health teams are being deployed for temporary camps food is being supplied by the govt.

• 06 teams of NDRF have been deployed in Madhya Pradesh. NDRF has rescued 204 persons, evacuated 720 persons and 22 live stocks.

• Around Rs. 100 crores have been distributed as relief for human and property loss till date.

• The size of SDRF of the state is 1066 crores out of which the state has already spent around 325 crores in this FY.

UTTAR PRADESH

• The river Ganga is flowing in Severe Flood Situation above danger level.

• Total 07 teams of NDRF has deployed.

• NDRF has rescued 43 persons including 03 pregnant ladies, evacuated 2931 persons & 21 livestock and provided medical assistance to 552 needy persons.

• Rescue operation is not being conducted however relief materials are being distributed.

• More than 48000 people have been evacuated to safer area.

• Relief camps have been opened.

BIHAR

• The rivers Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Mahananda, Ganga, Kosi and Sone are flowing in severe flood situation above danger level.

• Due to rising water level in rivers of Bihar 10 teams have deployed and today additional 08 teams have been deputed (in which 04 enroute) due to forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Bihar in next 48 hours. Now total 18 teams have been deployed.

• Relief camps have been opened.

MAHARASHTRA

• Intensity of rainfall over Pune district has reduced with only light showers currently present over a few places in the district.

• Water logging at most places has reduced and NDRF team have been deployed to places from where reports have been received of people being stranded.

• Five people living in a Dargah have drowned due to a stream next to the Dargha getting flooded in Shivapur area. Two of the five bodies have been recovered, the remaining bodies are in the process of being recovered by the local search and rescue teams.

• People and livestock residing along the banks of the Kara river have been safely relocated to save shelters.

• The Katraj tunnel which had been blocked has now been reopened to traffic.

• Two teams of the NDRF are currently working in Pune and another three teams have been deployed to Baramati.

• The traffic on the Saswad Narayanpur route has been stopped due to flooding of the Kara river.

• People from the Narayanpur village in Purandar Taluka have been safely relocated to safe shelters due to water logging in many areas of the village because of the heavy intensity rainfall.

• Six people have been reported to have killed in a wall collapse incident in Tangewala in Aranyeshwar Colony in Sahakar Nagar.

CASUALTIES DURING THE LAST 24 HOURS : 17

Uttar Pradesh -02 (Flood)

Madhya Pradesh-03 (Drowning-02 & Lightning-01 Maharashtra-12 (Structure collapse-06, flood -06)