Situation report on Flood/Heavy Rain fall as on 26th August, 2019 at 1800 Hrs

1. Forecast

i. IMD

26 Aug (Day 1): Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Gujarat region; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Andaman & Nicobar Islands; Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Saurashtra & Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Coastal Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe.

27 Aug (Day 2): Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Gujarat region; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Rajasthan; Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, West Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Saurashtra & Kutch, Konkan & Goa, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe.

28 August (Day 3): Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Saurashtra & Kutch; Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Rajasthan, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Gujarat region, Konkan & Goa, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe.

ii. CWC

- ORANGE WARNING:

(i) In Bihar rivers Burhi Gandak, Bagmati and Kosi, In Jharkhand river Ganga, In West Bengal river Ganga are flowing in SEVERE FLOOD SITUATION (above danger level) but below HFL. In all these rivers falling/steady trends have been observed except river Kosi in Bihar, where rising trend has been observed.

2. Flood Situation in the States is improving gradually at present no district is severely affected.