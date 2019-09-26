Situation report on Flood/Heavy Rain fall as on 25th September, 2019 at 1800 Hrs

Ministry of Home Affairs

Disaster Management Division

(National Emergency Response Centre)

UPDATE ON RAJASTHAN AND MADHYA PRADESH ON THE FLOOD SITUATION:

RAJASTHAN

• River Chambal is flowing above danger level at Dholpur.

• At present 03 teams of NDRF have been deployed to assist District Administration. NDRF has rescued 149 persons, evacuated 1033 persons including 05 pregnant ladies & 21 persons livestock, retrieved 03 dead bodies and provided medical assistance to 2613 needy persons.

• In addition 08 companies of SDRF and other stake holder are deployed for rescue and relief operation.

• As the situation in the state has improved Army teams deployed in Rajasthan have been de-inducted on 20 September 2019.

• More than 21000 People have been shifted/ evacuated to safer places.

• Community centre/ relief camps have been opened. Relief materials are being distributed.

MADHYA PRADESH

• Situation is under control. No river in Madhya Pradesh is flowing above danger level.

• As the situation in the state has improved Army teams deployed in Rajasthan have been de-inducted on 23 September 2019.

• 45000 peoples from the affected areas of the state have been evacuated to safer areas.

• Home Guard, CRPF SDRF, State Police personnel have also been deployed in flood affected districts of the State assist District Administration. Special health teams are being deployed for temporary camps food is being supplied by the govt.

• 06 teams of NDRF have been deployed in Madhya Pradesh. NDRF has rescued 204 persons, evacuated 720 persons and 22 live stocks.

• Around Rs. 100 crores have been distributed as relief for human and property loss till date.

• The size of SDRF of the state is 1066 crores out of which the state has already spent around 325 crores in this FY.

UTTAR PRADESH & BIHAR:

• The water level in river Yamuna in Uttar Pradesh and river Kamla and Kamlablan in Bihar has receded below danger level.

• In Bihar rivers Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Mahananda, Ganga, Kosi and Sone in Uttar Pradesh rivers Ganga are flowing in Severe Flood Situation above danger level.

• Due to rising water level in rivers of UP and Bihar, NDRF has deployed 12 teams in UP, 10 teams in Bihar. In UP NDRF has rescued 43 persons including 03 pregnant ladies, evacuated 2846 persons & 21 livestock and provided medical Assistance to 552 needy persons.

• More than 48000 people have been evacuated to safer area in Uttar Pradesh.

• In Uttar Pradesh and Bihar relief camps have been opened.

CASUALTIES DURING THE LAST 24 HOURS : 07

• Maharashtra- 01 (Structure collapse)

• Karnataka- 01(Wall fall)

• Madhya Pradesh-05 (Drowning)