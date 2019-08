Situation report on Flood/Heavy Rain fall as on 25th August, 2019 at 1800 Hrs

1. Forecast

i. IMD

• 25 Aug (Day 1): Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Odisha; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha ; Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Tamilnadu & Puducherry.

• 26 Aug (Day 2): Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Gujarat region and West Madhya Pradesh; Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Saurashtra & Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe.

• 27 August (Day 3): Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls likely at isolated places over Gujarat region; Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Saurashtra & Kutch; Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe.

ii. CWC

• ORANGE WARNING:

(i) In Bihar rivers Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Kosi and Ganga. In Jharkhand river Ganga, In West Bengal river Ganga. In Uttar Pradesh river Ganga are flowing in SEVERE FLOOD SITUATION (above danger level) but below HFL. In all these rivers falling/steady trends have been observed except river Bagmati in Bihar, where rising trend has been observed.