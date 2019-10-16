Situation report on Flood/Heavy Rain fall as on 15th October, 2019 at 1800 Hrs

Ministry of Home Affairs

Disaster Management Division

(National Emergency Response Centre)

[...]

2. UPDATE ON BIHAR AND UTTAR PRADESH ON THE FLOOD SITUATION: -

BIHAR

• 01 NDRF team and 12 SDRF teams have been deployed in Bihar along with boats for flood and rescue operation.

• NDRF team during this Flood season 2019 have rescued 03 persons, evacuated 17704 persons including 56 pregnant ladies, 46 Livestock, retrieved 60 dead bodies and provided medical assistance to 9995 needy people in Bihar.

• Total 1509 boats have been deployed in the State to deal with the flood situation.

• State Government has opened 07 Relief Camps and peoples have been accommodated in relief camps.

• Situation is under control.

UTTAR PRADESH

• Total 05 teams of NDRF are deployed.

• NDRF has rescued 43 persons including 03 pregnant ladies, evacuated 2931 persons & 21 livestock and provided medical assistance to 552 needy persons.

• Situation is normal rescue operation is not being conducted.

• More than 48000 people have been evacuated to safer area.