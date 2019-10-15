Situation report on Flood/Heavy Rain fall as on 10th October, 2019 at 1800 Hrs

Ministry of Home Affairs

Disaster Management Division

(National Emergency Response Centre)

2. UPDATE ON BIHAR AND UTTAR PRADESH ON THE FLOOD SITUATION: -

BIHAR

Most of the rivers water level have gone below danger level which are flowing in severe flood situation above danger with Falling/Steady trend.

02 NDRF teams and 12 SDRF teams have been deployed in Bihar along with boats for flood and rescue operation.

NDRF team during this Flood season 2019 have rescued 03 persons, evacuated 17704 persons including 56 pregnant ladies, 46 Livestock, retrieved 60 dead bodies and provided medical assistance to 9995 needy people in Bihar.

Total 1509 boats have been deployed in the State to deal with the flood situation.

State Government has opened 15 Relief Camps and peoples have been accommodated in relief camps.