07 Nov 2019

Situation report on Flood/Heavy Rain fall as on 05th November’2019 at 1800 Hrs

from Government of India
(A) Very Severe Cyclonic storm ‘MAHA’ (Pronounced as M’maha) over westcentral and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea: CYCLONE ALERT FOR GUJARAT COAST: YELLOW MESSAGE

The Very severe cyclonic storm MAHA (Pronounced as M’maha) over westcentral & adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea moved east-northeastwards with a speed of 04 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 1430 hrs IST of 05th November, 2019 over westcentral and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea near latitude 19.8°N and longitude 63.8°E, about 640 km west-southwest of Porbandar (Gujarat), 690 km west-southwest of Veraval (Gujarat) and 750 km west-southwest of Diu. It is very likely to move east-northeastwards with rapid weakening. It is very likely to cross Gujarat coast around Diu as a Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 70-80 Kmph gusting to 90 Kmph around morning hours of 7th November, 2019.

(B) Depression over eastcentral & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and North Andaman Sea.

The Depression over eastcentral & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and North Andaman Sea moved westwards with a speed of 11kmph and lay centred at 1430 hrs IST of today, the 5th November 2019, over eastcentral & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and North Andaman Sea, near Lat.13.1°N and Long. 90.4°E, about 270 km west-northwest of Maya Bandar (Andaman Islands), about 890 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 980 km south-southeast of Sagar islands (West Bengal) and 990 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangla Desh) . It is very likely to intensify into a Deep Depression during next 12 hours and into a Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards initially and then north-northwestwards, towards West Bengal & adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts

