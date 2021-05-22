Situation Report about Cyclonic Storm “TAUKTAE” (pronounced as Tau’Te) updated as on 22.05.2021 up to 1000 Hrs.

1. Background:

 On 11.05.21, IMD issued a press release on the likely formation of a Cyclonic Storm over east-central Arabian Sea by 16th May 2021.

 Immediately, alerts were issued form MHA Control Room to all coastal States and UTs, to make preparations and to issue warnings to fishermen to not to venture into the sea.

 A low pressure area was formed over southeast Arabian Sea & adjoining Lakshadweep area on 13th May morning (0830 hrs IST). Which subsequently intensified into Extremely Severe Cyclone on 17th May.

 The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm’s landfall process started on 17thMay evening continued till18thMay. It made a landfall on the Gujarat coast in Una Taluka east of Diu at 2030 hours as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 150-175 kmph.

 It crossed Gujarat & Diu coasts in Morning, further started to weakened into well marked low pressure in evening of 19.05.2021.

 IMD issued last bulletin pertaining to this system on 19th May 2021 at 1945 hrs