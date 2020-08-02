Situation Report 7: Flood situation in India, 31st July 2020

A. CURRENT SITUATION

Assam

In Assam 16.55 lakh people continue to be affected across 21 districts while the number of people in relief camps reduced marginally to 37,012 during the last 24 hours with a death toll of 107 since May 22nd. Another 26 were killed in landslips triggered by intermittent heavy rain during the period. The worst affected districts are Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Udalgiri, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri Goalpara and Kamrup. Over 9.5 lakh people in the state are badly hit by the floods. Two people have died in separate incidents of drowning in the past 24 hours as the flood situation is turning critical by the hour. Assam Water Resources Minister Keshab Mahanta said the flood situation remains extremely grave as several embankments have breached Central forces. The water level in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve subsided substantially overnight. Officials said 65% is now under water.

Bihar

In Bihar, according to the state disaster management department 38, 47,531 people have been affected in 12 districts of the state. 11 people are reported dead as on today, 30th August. More than 25000 people are taken to shelter home. Adhwara, group of rivers set a new highest flood level (HFL) of 48.5 metre after 35 years. In the flood-affected areas in Bihar, it has become nearly impossible to follow social distancing guidelines with respect to the Covid 19 situation.