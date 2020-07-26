Situation Report 5: Flood situation in India, 25th July 2020

A. CURRENT SITUATION

Northeastern states are experiencing heavy rainfall while north India experiences heavy to moderate showers. Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain occurring in New Delhi, Gurugram and some districts of Haryana. Moderate to severe lightning is also likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Parts of Uttar

Pradesh, West Bengal, Meghalaya and Odisha. Hence, widespread rainfall activity over Bihar, Jharkhand, Sub- Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and

Tripura during next 3 to 4 days is reported.

Assam

The Assam flood situation continues affecting 40 lakh residents with its third wave of floods. The overflowing Brahmaputra and its tributary Krishna severely affected several villages. Flood continues to wreak havoc in Assam with increased water flow in river Bura Diya at Pokhura village of Nalbari district. Tea plantations at Assam, is hit by flooding every rainy season despite flood-control efforts. Authorities said the floods have also killed more than 100 animals in Assam's Kaziranga National Park, home to an estimated 2,500 rare one-horned rhinos.

Meghalaya

Plain belt of West Garo Hills in Meghalaya has been affected with floods affecting people's normal life. Most of the areas submerged under the flood caused by the backflow of Brahmaputra River. Vital bridges have been cut in the district.

Bihar

North Bihar witnessed flooding due to the heavy rainfall in catchment areas surrounding river Gandak in Nepal by discharge of 4.50 lakh cusecs of water from Gandak barrage. Heavy rains in catchment areas of Nepal and plains of North Bihar during the last few days has caused flooding in Bagmati, Kamla Balan and Adhwara group of rivers because of which all major rivers are flowing above danger marks.