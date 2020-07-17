Situation Report 4: Flood situation in India 16th July 2020

A. CURRENT SITUATION

Assam

Assam has been fighting a battle at two fronts, with the floods at one and the Corona virus at the other. The situation is deteriorating with the death going up to 61. IMD has predicted more rain in the coming days. Brahmaputra and eight other rivers in the state are flowing above danger level, and 28 out of the 33 districts are inundated. Over 3,300 villages are facing the effects of floods and over 44,000 inmates have been sheltered in 517 relief camps

Maharashtra

IMD on Wednesday has predicted another heavy bout of rain in Mumbai and neighbouring coastal districts such as Gujarat, Konkan and Goa. The rains in the previous week have left many areas waterlogged. Due to the lockdown amid the coronavirusoutbreak, the BMC could only carry out 40% of the pre-monsoon work this year.