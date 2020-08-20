Situation Report 25: COVID 19 Situation in India 13th August 2020

HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE TO THE DISEASE

Government Response

An expert committee on vaccine administration, under the chairmanship of NITI Aayog member V.K. Paul, met on August 12 to consider the logistics and ethical aspects of procurement and administration of COVID19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide more ventilators for the State and release its share of funds pending with the Centre to contain the COVID19 pandemic. She also sought to know the details of vaccine development in the country.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fund 50% of the cost of COVID-19 PCR tests from the PM–CARES fund. He also appealed for an immediate ad-hoc grant of ₹1,000 crore from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to fight the pandemic. He also requested the centre to provide funds for procuring high-end ventilators.

The State of Tamil Nadu was continuing conducted the maximum number of PCR tests in India. Tamil Nadu presently has 130 labs for COVID testing with 61 government and 69 private labs, with an average testing capacity of 65,000 tests per day.

In Tamil Nadu sufficient funds for procurement of consumables have been sanctioned from the SDRF and the State budget.

The government of tamil nadu has placed orders for 5.25 crore triple-layer face masks, 48.05 lakh N-95 masks, 41.3 lakh PPE kits and 43.26 lakh RT-PCR testing kits.

Tamil Nadu Government is slowly relaxing the lockdown restrictions as per the Centre’s guidelines, to revive economic activities. Tamil Nadu has also ensured the return of nearly 3.77 lakh migrant labourers in 253 trains bearing the entire cost.

The capacity of COVID-19 Hospitals, COVID-19 Health Centres and COVID-19 Care Centres across Tamil Nadu has been increased to 1,29,024 beds and 4,147 ventilators are available, including 630 in the private sector.

Besides, 2,751 doctors, 6,893 staff nurses, 1058 lab technicians, 334 health inspectors, 2,751 multi-purpose health workers and 2,000 paramedical workers have been drafted into service.

Hydrebad District Medical and Health Officer A. Kondal Rao started the distribution of home isolation kits to covid19 patients on Tuesday. About 350 kits will be delivered to coronavirus-positive patients by the staff of primary health centres in their respective localities. The district has also received 4,500 rapid antigen test kits for increased testing.

In Karnataka the state government revised the discharge policy after revising the guidelines for home quarantine. No repeat test is required for asymptomatic, mild and moderate cases at discharge as earlier and a reduction of the 14-day home isolation after discharge to7 with self monitoring is specified in the new guidelines. Severe cases will be discharged after complete clinical recovery, and one RT PCR/CBNAAT/True NAAT test will be done three days after complete clinical recovery. People in home care/isolation, will be released 10 days after symptom onset, and if they have no fever for three days. They will then be advised further seven days home isolation.

In Telangana till August 8 of 5,90,306 tests performed to detect COVID-19, at least 2.55 lakh were conducted using rapid antigen test (RAT) method that was introduced in the State in the month of July. Of those, the results of 1,536 symptomatic persons turned up negative and were followed up with Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR).

In Maharashtra at Raigad , Guardian Minister Aditi Tatkare said a COVID-19 negative report will be compulsory for the people visiting the district after August 12 for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Anyone entering the district before August 12 will have to follow the quarantine rule of 10 days, but after that, a COVID-19 negative report will be compulsory.

Delhi government at the ILBS and Lok Nayak Hospitals provided convalescent plasma to hundreds of patients across hospitals in the city free of cost.

Delhi CM Mr. Kejriwal asked for permission to administer plasma therapy in hospitals from the Centre. He also said plasma therapy had shown encouraging results in the recovery of critically ill patients. 388 units of convalescent plasma have been issued to patients below 60 years of age. As many as 322 units have been issued to patients above 60, who are at a high risk of getting critically ill. The youngest patient to receive plasma is 18 years and the oldest patient is 94 years. Around 522 males and 188 female patients have been administered plasma therapy.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar Tuesday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the state plans to raise testing rate for COVID-19 to over one lakh per day.