Situation Report 2: Cyclone Nivar in Tamil Nadu (13:00, November 26, 2020)

Humanitarian Response

Government response

1) Tamil Nadu

▪ The government has alerted district administration to take precautionary measures to tackle the Cyclone.

• The National Disaster Response Force has been carrying out relief operations.

• Alerts are given to fisherman to return to coast.

•The TN government has declared public holiday in 16 districts today namely Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvellui Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Tirupattur and Vellore.

• Over one lakh people have been evacuated from coastal areas and power supply has been cut in vulnerable area as a precautionary measure.

• The CM will visit worst affected areas in Cuddalore and Chennai.

• Government official in Chennai has cleared faller trees released water from major reservoirs.

• Gates of CheChembarambakkam Lake in Chennai have been opened.

• The Indian Navy has deployed INS Jyoti along with flood relief and diving teams in parts of Tamilmadu ani Puducherry.

2) Puducherry

• Territorial government had initiated steps to restore power supply without loss of time.

• Relief camps were opened at various points accommodating 2,000 people so far.

• The supply of food and other essentials in camps are ensured by government.

• The government banned large gathering and public movement

3) Andhra Pradesh

• The government has given alerts.

• Fishermen have been advised not to venture on sea.

• Low lying areas have been given warnings of flood.

NGO Response

• IAG Tamilnadu and NGOs are closely monitoring the situation.

• Emergency meetings will be conducted.

Emerging Needs

• The people affected will need food and dry ration items.

• An additional supply of nutrient supplements to children and lactating mothers.

• Hygiene Kits and Dignity Kits are an immediate requirement for the people who settled in Halls and relief centers.

• The supply of clean drinking water and hygienic conditions in evacuation camps should be ensured because there are high chances of the spread of contagious waterborne disease.

• The WASH kits like Bucket, Plastic Mug, Antiseptic solutions, Soap, Washing Soap, 100% Cotton cloth, toothpaste and toothbrush, toilet soap, washing powder, washing soap, antiseptic lotion, and liquid,

• Bedsheet, the blanket can be supplied to the relief camps and people returning home from relief camps for surviving the life. • Awareness should be created to alleviate the symptoms of posttraurnatic stress disorder.