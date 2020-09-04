Situation Report 15: Floods and Landslide Situation in India August 24, 2020

A. CURRENT SITUATION

ANDHRA PRADESH

The water flow in the Godavari has again intensified on Friday, pushing the level closer to the third danger mark at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in East Godavari district. 4 people have lost their lives. East and West Godavari districts have been hit by the floods. The water level in the River is rising due to heavy rainfall in the state. As on 22 August, a total population more than 60,000 is affected by the floods. People from low lying areas in East and West Godavari and other areas have been relocated to safer places.

ASSAM

26 more villages, 23787 population, were affected on 23 August. Total 5404 Villages and more than 57lakh population has been affected since May. 2 new relief camps have been opened in the state. Assam has experienced immense loss of life and property since the Flood situation began in the state. The water level in Brahmaputra is expected to fall by 18cm by tomorrow as per CWC.

BIHAR

The river Ganga continued to flow above the danger mark at Gandhi Ghat and Hathidah in Patna and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district, according to the Water Resources Department. The water level of the river is witnessing a rising trend in Buxar, Digha, Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah and Kahalgaon while it has remained steady at Munger and Bhagalpur. The major rivers flowing above the danger level in the state include the Bagmati, Burhi Gandak, Ghaghra and the Khiroi. Total population of 8,362,451 has been affected by floods. 27 have lost their lives as on 23 August. Community kitchens reduced to 50 and the number of people being served cooked food has come down to 1.78 lakh on Sunday from 2.09lakh the previous day.

UTTAR PRADESH

River Sharda at Palia Kalan (in Lakhimpur Kheri), river Rapti at Shravasti, river Saryu at Elginbridge (in Barabanki), Ayodhya and Turtipar (in Ballia) were flowing above the danger mark. As on 23 August 1090 villages of 16 Districts have been affected due to floods.