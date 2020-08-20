Situation Report 12: Flood situation in India, August 17, 2020

A. CURRENT SITUATION

1 . ASSAM

30 districts have been affected by floods in Assam. More than 56 lakh population is affected as on 16 August and more than 138 people have lost their lives. 626 relief camps are set up at various places. The flood situation is now seen deteriorating in the state. However river Brahmaputra is flowing above danger level.

2 . BIHAR

The flood situation in Bihar is getting worse day by day. More than 81lakh people and in 16 districts have been affected by the floods and 8lakh hector crops wasted. 66 people have lost their lives due to floods.

Flood water has spread in 16 districts. More than 11 relief camps (12000inmates) and more 818 community kitchens are set up in which more than 6.63lakh people are every day.

3 . GUJARAT

The Southwest monsoon was vigorous over South Gujarat, especially entire Surat district where Mangrol taluka recorded the highest rainfall in the state. It was followed by Umarpada, Kamrej taluka and Surat. The Sharda River at Palia Kalan in Lakhimpur Kheri and the Saryu and the Ghaghra at Barabanki's Elgin Bridge, Ayodhya and Ballia's Turtipar are flowing above the danger mark as on 17 August. 2 people have lost their lives and more than 1700 has been evacuated. In addition to increasing water level in Tapi river, out of five creeks in Surat, water level in four had risen above the danger level. At least 225 roads, including 12 state highways, were closed following a heavy spell of rains in many parts of the state.

4. UTTAR PRADESH

15 districts and 788 villages have been affected by floods as on 17 August. Twenty-two teams of NDRF, SDRF and PAC have been deployed in the affected districts for search and rescue operations. Besides, 1,046 boats have been deployed and 741 flood chowkis set up to monitor the situation.