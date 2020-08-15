Situation Report 11 : Flood situation in India, 11th August 2020

BIHAR In Bihar, around 74 lakh people in 16 districts have been affected by the flood situation so far. 23 people have lost their lives due to floods. Meanwhile, the flood situation in Bihar remained grim on Monday with 20,000 more people affected by the calamity in 16 districts. Darbhanga reported the highest number of flood-related deaths at 10, followed by Muzaffarpur at six, West Champaran at four and two each in Saran and Siwan, according to the State Disaster Management Authority.

KARNATAKA Coastal and interior parts of Karnataka have been receiving heavy rain in the last one week, causing floods and landslides. Kodagu district have been affected by torrential rains and the district has reported 16 landslides so far and flood-like situations in over 52 places. Rescue operations are still on and as of now, over 578 people have been rescued. Over 649 people of 243 families have been rehabilitated. Cauvery River in Chamarajanagar district is flowing in severe situation. The state of Karnataka has so far incurred a loss to the tune of Rs 3,500 - 4,000 crore as a result of rains and floods according to the revenue department. During the meeting with the prime minister, Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai sought Rs 4,000 crore financial help from the Centre to tackle the situation. He also sought immediate release of the next instalment of SDRF fund of Rs 395 crore. According to the district administration, as many as 1,800 electric poles have been hampered and 257 trees uprooted across the district. 60 per cent of the mobile towers are not functioning in the affected areas.