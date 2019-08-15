15 Aug 2019

Situation improves in flood affected states; Relief operations intensify

Report
from Government of India
Published on 14 Aug 2019 View Original

Situation improves in flood affected areas of Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat, Maharashtra to conduct disease-wise survey of flood-hit areas for effective response; Efforts on to restore Mumbai-Pune rail link by August 16.

After days of incessant rains, the situation improved in many parts of Kerala and Karnataka with water receding in affected areas.

In Kerala, as the toll in floods and landslips rose to 88, authorities are on a high alert with weathermen forecasting isolated extremely heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours.

A Red alert has been issued in districts of Malappuram and Kozhikode for Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, the situation improved with water receding in water receding in the affected areas.

The focus by and large has now shifted to relief and rehabilitation work, with officials now concentrating on restoring road connectivity, power and water supply.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa visited flood-affected areas of Shivamogga to oversee the relief work and held discussion with officials.

