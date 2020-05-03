Severe Weather activity over North, East & Northeast India

Weather System and associated weather:

A cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh & neighbourhood at lower tropospheric levels.

A Western Disturbance as a trough runs roughly along longitude 67°E to the north of latitude 33°N in mid-tropospheric levels.

A cyclonic circulation lies over north Rajasthan & neighbourhood at lower tropospheric levels.

An east-west trough runs from above cyclonic circulation to south tropospheric levels across Uttar Pradesh & Jharkhand.

In addition, strong southeasterly/easterly wind condition during 3rd - 6th May over northern plains of India along with likely continuity of moisture incursion from both Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal over the region.

As a result, scattered to fairly widespread rain/thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds are very likely to continue over northern isolated thundersquall likely over the region. Western Himalayan region (Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) also likely to experien widespread to widespread rain/thundershowers accompanied with winds (speed 30-40 kmph) during 4th & 5th May with isolated thundersquall likely over the region. Western Himalayan region (Jammuu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himmachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) also likely to experience fairly widespread to widespread rain/thundershowers accompanied with isolated hail, lightning & gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) during 4th - 6th May and significant reduction thereafter.