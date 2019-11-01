Severe cyclone Maha likely to hit Lakshadweep

Severe Cyclonic storm Maha is likely to hit Lakshadweep Coast in next 36 hours and then emerge into east central Arabian Sea.

The MeT department has predicted heavy to very rains in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

The Deep Depression over Lakshadweep and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and Maldives area moved northwestwards with a speed of 25 kmph during past 6 hours and intensified into a Cyclonic Storm 'Maha' over Lakshadweep and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and Maldives area.

It is very likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 18 hours.