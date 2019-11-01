01 Nov 2019

Severe cyclone Maha likely to hit Lakshadweep

Report
from Government of India
Published on 01 Nov 2019 View Original

Severe Cyclonic storm Maha is likely to hit Lakshadweep Coast in next 36 hours and then emerge into east central Arabian Sea.

The MeT department has predicted heavy to very rains in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

The Deep Depression over Lakshadweep and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and Maldives area moved northwestwards with a speed of 25 kmph during past 6 hours and intensified into a Cyclonic Storm 'Maha' over Lakshadweep and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and Maldives area.

It is very likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 18 hours.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.