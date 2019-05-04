04 May 2019

SEEDS Cyclone Fani Response 2019

Report
from SEEDS India
Published on 03 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (585.63 KB)

The extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Cyclone Fani’, with wind speeds touching 180 kmph, made landfall in Puri district, Odisha, on 3rd May 2019. Initial reports indicate that the winds and flooding have caused widespread damage to houses, drinking water sources, trees, public infrastructure, schools and health facilities.

Thousands of families are suffering through the strongest cyclones since 2014 and require urgent humanitarian aid across Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. Over 137 million people live in the cyclone’s path across the three states and 37 million houses fall within the cyclone’s heavy impact zone.

While emergency response agencies are conducting search and rescue operations and the government is organising relief camps and food, survivors are desperate to get back to their homes and recover what they can. Their most immediate concerns back at home are around immediate medical attention, contaminated water sources, and the need for hygiene items.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.