India
Secretary-General Expresses Condolences to People, Government of India Following Deadly Glacier Burst
The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:
The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the reported loss of life and dozens missing following the glacier burst and subsequent flooding in Uttarakhand state, India, on Sunday. The Secretary-General expresses his deep condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of India.
The United Nations stands ready to contribute to ongoing rescue and assistance efforts if necessary.