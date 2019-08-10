10 Aug 2019

Secretary-General Calls for Maximum Restraint by Parties in Jammu and Kashmir, Citing Simla Agreement on Region’s Final Status

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 10 Aug 2019 View Original

SG/SM/19696

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General has been following the situation in Jammu and Kashmir with concern and makes an appeal for maximum restraint.

The position of the United Nations on this region is governed by the Charter of the United Nations and applicable Security Council resolutions.

The Secretary-General also recalls the 1972 Agreement on bilateral relations between India and Pakistan, also known as the Simla Agreement, which states that the final status of Jammu and Kashmir is to be settled by peaceful means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.

The Secretary-General is also concerned over reports of restrictions on the Indian side of Kashmir, which could exacerbate the human rights situation in the region.

The Secretary-General calls on all parties to refrain from taking steps that could affect the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

For information media. Not an official record.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.