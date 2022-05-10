The Safety Kit COVID-19 National Relief Response: Successful Strategies

As the COVID19 pandemic swept India leaving devastation in its wake, health professionals, civil society organizations, community groups, youth, administration, agencies, and countless individuals rose to the occasion and provided vital support. These spontaneous efforts weaved together a gigantic safety net for the countless needy. We are humbled and very thankful at being able to play a small part in this humanitarian response. We have tried to put all our efforts and learnings in one place. Happy reading.