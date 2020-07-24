Safeguarding children from trafficking amidst COVID19 pandemic

It is alarming that the vulnerability of the children is increased during COVID19 pandemic and associated lockdown. The access of smartphone with high-speed data by children has an open new opportunity for the traffickers to lure the children for trafficking and sexual abuse.

Children become easy victims of online sexual exploitation as they spend more and more time online and the risk has increased ten folds during the pandemic.

While parents are busily engaged in getting stable and steady livelihood during this lockdown, predators and traffickers are taking advantage of the closure of schools and increased usage of the internet by young children.

Earlier it was tough to keep children off the internet, but after COVID 19 and the consecutive lockdown has made it almost impossible. 60 % of the parents are oblivious of what their kids are viewing but the question is how to keep children safe.

The Hootsuite, Statista data projected the behaviour change worldwide and stated that 35 % watching significantly more new coverage, whereas 29 % spent time watching films and on streaming services, another 24% spends their time using messaging services, 23% on social media and 19% busy watching more TV on broadcast TV Channels.

Anugyalaya Darjeeling Social Service Society (ADSSS), a Caritas India partner working on Surokhit Shaisav project in West Bengal to promote safe childhood immediately addressed the organised an awareness programme for young girls in Nim Panchayat in Grubatha Block of Kalimpong District on Cyber Security and Child Trafficking on July 17-18, 2020.

Tez Kumar Thapa, the Child Protection Officer of ADDSSS shared his experience and challenges on case intervention and how COVID 19 pandemic has made it difficult to reach out to people. He expressed the need for ‘Vigilant Community, raising their voices on crimes against children and women. It is about creating a safe environment for the children where every child enjoys their rights and grows to their fullest potential’ he said.

He stated that the ‘vulnerability of women and children has increased manifold and traffickers are constantly on the move to find their next victim. The pandemic has crumbled the economy, and many have lost their jobs and income generation have pushed the traffickers to find new and innovative ways of trafficking therefore it is necessary to stay alert.

In one case, 13-year teenage Priti (name changed) was on the verge of being trafficked from upper fagu tea garden in gorubathan district of Kalimpong in West Bengal to New Delhi for work leaving behind her brother aged 7 and mother. Another eight girls were also tricked by unknown Facebook friends from the same village.

Young girls attending the program shared that unknown people from facebook are following them and offering jobs in Delhi, Mumbai and other metro cities. These incidences were reported by both young girls and married women. It was clear that those females are the target by using Facebook.

“There is no free lunch, do not reach for trying to download movies or music that are paid otherwise free, such websites may land you into the trap”, resonated Mr Tez. He cautioned children to be careful while using the internet and shared some key tips and general safety guidelines with the children. He suggested not to login into any unknown or untrusted systems, if logged in, always close the session by logging out and check the URL for its legitimacy, language and content.

He concluded that the answer lies in your hands, and if you fall into the trap or your friends, help is just a call away to local police, helpline number and also report on other platforms powerfully and loudly.

Chid Protection Worker (CPW), the host of the programme Mr Pradesh Rai and Volunteer Miss Alisha Tamang appreciated the Tez Kumar Thapa from Child Protection Office Anugyalaya Darjeeling for being the resource person of this session.