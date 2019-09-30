30 Sep 2019

Saddened by Deadly Floods in India, Secretary-General Ready to Assist Government

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original

SG/SM/19788-IHA/1471

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is saddened by the loss of life, displacement of people and destruction of property due to monsoon rains and associated flooding in India. He extends his condolences and solidarity to the families of the victims, to the Government and people of India, and wishes those injured a speedy recovery.

The United Nations stands ready to work with the authorities as they respond to the humanitarian needs resulting from this ongoing monsoon season.

