Rs 2.15 crore allotted to compensate farmers hit by fall armyworm

Pratiksha Ramkumar | TNN

COIMBATORE: The state government has released a fund of Rs 2.15 crore to compensate the farmers who lost their maize crops to the menace of fall armyworm in the district.

An invasive pest that originates from North and South America, fall armyworm is one of the most feared pests along with bollworm and white fly in the district. A survey conducted by the agriculture department in February-March had found that half of more than 2,000 hectares of plantations was destroyed by fall armyworm.

Collector K Rajamani said the government had released the fund from the state disaster relief funds. “It will be used to compensate 2,554 farmers, who lost more than 33% of their crops to fall armyworm.”

Officials said the amount would cover 2,177 hectares of affected land spread across seven blocks. “While irrigated lands will receive a compensation of Rs 7,400 per hectare, rain-fed lands will receive Rs 13,500 per hectare,” said an official.

Of the seven blocks - Thondamuthur, Madukkarai, Pollachi North and South, Sulur and Sulthanpet - where damaged crops were surveyed and approved, Sulthanpet received a major share of the fund, said Tom P Silus, deputy director of agriculture. “That’s because in Sulthanpet, maize is the majorly cultivated crop.”

In September last, the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University had confirmed that the dreaded fall armyworm was found in maize plantations in Coimbatore, Erode and Tirupur. In fact, the university’s crops were also damaged by the same pest. It had warned farmers to beware of the pest and told them that early detection could mitigate damage and help eliminate the worms.

On Thursday, the district administration issued an advisory for farmers on how to handle a fall armyworm invasion. “It is a worm that gets attached to leaves, stays underneath them and eats away a portion of the leaf or the top portion of it. Pinholes or irregular shaped holes on leaves is a symptom,” Silus said.

The district administration advised the farmers to indulge in deep ploughing of soil, so that worms from underneath would be brought to the surface, where they would get killed in the sunlight. Other methods suggested were to mix neem cake in water at a quantity of 250kg per hectare and spray it on crops; treat seeds with chemicals before sowing; and use chemical pesticides in prescribed limits, if necessary.