21 May 2019

Rohtang Pass reopens in Himachal

Report
from Government of India
Published on 20 May 2019 View Original

In Himachal Pradesh, Rohtang Pass, the gateway to Lahaul and Spiti valley, has been re-opened.

A large number of Lahaul residents, living in the Kullu-Manali area had a sigh of relief as one has to travel through the Rohtang Pass to commute between Kullu and Lahaul valley.

Border Roads Organisation said, despite all odds like heavy snowfall, landslides and rough weather, it has been able to connect Lahaul valley with Manali through Rohtang Pass.

The district administration has restricted the movement of tourist vehicles towards the Pass for safety reasons.

