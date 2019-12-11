Roadmap for Resilient Agriculture in India

Introduction: Indian Agriculture

Since ages, agriculture has been playing a vital role in developing Indian economy as it is the backbone for Indian economy. More than 70% of our rural people depend on agriculture for their livelihood and around 60% of the land is occupied by agriculture activities (FAO, 2019). 18% of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) and 50% of country’s workforce is accounted by agriculture. Majority of Indians are dependent on agriculture directly or indirectly for their livelihood. The share consists of landowners, tenant farmers who cultivate a piece of land, agricultural labourers who are employed on these farms, and people doing business of agricultural products. According to FAO (2019), India is the largest producer, consumer and importer of pulses in the world (Figure 1).

Next to China, India is the second largest fruit producer in the world. The production of horticulture crops was estimated at record million tons in 2017-18 (Horticulture at a glance, 2018). India is also among the top producers of rice, wheat, pulses, cotton, sugarcane, tea, tobacco leaves, spices, spice products, etc. The major kharif crops grown in India are rice, jowar, bajra, maize, cotton, groundnut, jute, sugarcane, turmeric, pulses, etc. The major rabi crops are wheat, oat, gram, pea, barley, potato, tomato, onion, oil seeds and the crops cultivated in zaid are cucumber, bitter gourd, pumpkin, watermelon, muskmelon, moong dal, etc. The driving forces that make these crops grow efficiently in India are the unique weather and soil conditions. Figure 2 shows agricultural production (million tonnes) of wheat, rice, pulses and oilseeds over the past years. Indian agriculture also addresses food security for the nation. The National Food Security Act in India was enacted in 2013 with the aim to provide food and nutritional security to people by ensuring access to adequate amount of quality food at affordable prices (Despande, 2017).

For in-depth understanding of the risks related to India’s agriculture, it is pertinent to analyse it from the perspective of crop cycle, which has been explained as below:

Seed Selection: The most important step towards getting good crop yield is seed selection. It should be ensured that good quality seeds are selected based on the cultivation environment. This will ensure increased germination, improved yield, resistance to pest and disease infestation or even drought. Seed selection is also done considering the preferences of the market and therefore, it should also be ensured that high yielding variety seeds are selected.

Land Preparation: Land preparation is done to bring the land to optimum condition for growing crops. Primary and secondary tillage operations are done to pulverize the soil so that the crops can develop a good root system. Also, a well prepared land helps in controlling weeds and recycling of nutrients. Land preparation is mainly done with farm machines but a small percentage of farms also use cattle and buffaloes.

Crop Establishment: It includes both direct seeding and transplantation. Depending on the type of crop, seeds are sown directly in the soil or transplanted. During this stage, nutrients are also provided so that the plants get germinated fast, have good establishment and also to ensure that the plants don’t get wilted.

Irrigation: The artificial application of water to land for agricultural production is defined as irrigation. From the definition, it can be understood that irrigation is very important operation in the crop cultivation cycle. Effective irrigation will help in proper germination, root and growth, proper utilization of nutrients, and thus realizing good production.

Crop Growth: After the establishment crops are exposed to certain hazards, like pest and insect infestation, attack by rodents, etc. The plants need to be protected from hazards by taking up precautionary measures like using pesticides or insecticides and providing nutrients. The farmers should adopt proper time, frequency and method for applying fertilizers and manures. Also, for better and fast crop growth, farmers should reduce density of the crop to optimum as per the agronomic recommendations for the region.

Harvesting: The process of cutting the crop and gathering from the field is a very important stage.

Depending on the type of crop grown, the time of harvesting also differs. Crops are either harvested manually or using farm equipments/machineries depending upon the type of crop.

Post Harvest Processes: The harvested crops are stored in the storage structures. The storage structures and also the time of storage differ from one crop to another. For example, grains are usually dried after harvesting and are stored for longer duration. However, vegetables and fruits are stored for shorter duration. Other processes like cleaning, milling, packaging, marketing, etc., also comes under this stage.

Figure 3 illustrates the process of crop lifecycle, resources associated with each phase of cropcycle and related hazards capable of disrupting the process of crop cycle.