Rivers including Brahmaputra flowing above danger level in Assam

In Assam, several major rivers including the Brahmaputra are flowing above the danger level and over 8.5 lakh people are affected due to floods in 20 districts.

Flood waters have also damaged 46 thousand hectares of agricultural land. Over 9 thousand people are taking shelter at relief camps.

Dhemaji and Barpeta are among the worst affected districts.Two persons have lost their lives on Sunday due to landslides at 12th Mile near Guwahati.

SDRF and NDRF teams are deployed in relief and rescue works.