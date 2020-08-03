Response to COVID-19, Sikkim

Context:

Even the more remote and sparsely populated parts of the world have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the less populated regions of India. Sikkim is one of the mountainous Himalayan states in north-eastern India. The home of Kangchenjunga, the highest peak in India and the third highest on earth, it is unique in its biodiversity; of which 35% is covered by Kangchenjunga National Park. Also known as the Orchid State, the second smallest state in India has a population of around 6,60,000, out of which the urban population of the state constitutes around 25.2 percent. Sikkim has a relatively high literacy rate, of around 81.4 percent compared to around 73 percent of India.

While the state is geographically isolated, apart from key industries such as hydropower, agriculture, agro-processing and pharmaceuticals, (amongst others), Sikkim’s economy revolves largely around tourism. Many of its residents depend on this service sector for their livelihood, with a peak season for tourism running from April till the end of June. All year round, the state welcomes both domestic and foreign tourists to destinations.

This year, when the WHO Director-General declared COVID-19 as a global pandemic in March, there was national-level alertness across all countries including India. While measures given by the Centre on particular public health strategies and movement of people within designated zones were flexible, Sikkim made these stringent to ensure the prevention of COVID-19 within the state. Their strategy worked in ensuring zero COVID-19 cases till 22nd May, 20202 ; the next day, a student who had returned from New Delhi to Sikkim was reported as the first case. As of 22nd July total confirmed cases numbered 438, out of which 112 have recovered, with not a single death reported yet. As per the notification issued by Government of Sikkim on 20th July, a complete lockdown in the state was declared from 6 am on 21st July to 6 am on 3rd August in view of the relatively sudden surge in COVID-19 cases compared to earlier numbers in the state. Educational, training and coaching institutions will remain closed till 31st August.