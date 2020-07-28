Response to COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh

Identify, Isolate, Test and Treat: Response to COVID-19

Globally, COVID-19 has spread to about 200 countries and impacted everyone we know in some way, with over 14 million cases and more than 600,000 deaths across the globe till date. India now has the third most cases in the world, after the United States and Brazil. While the government has taken stringent actions, including a nationwide lockdown, it is also critical for each individual to follow necessary preventative protocols and take precautions, in order to break the chain of transmission. Governments at various levels in India have acted in varying ways to bolster individual efforts, given how COVID-19 has overwhelmed healthcare systems around the world and the challenge in front of India’s healthcare systems to meet the needs of its population of 1.38 billion.

Numbers were a major challenge for the more heavily populated parts of the country. Madhya Pradesh (MP), a state located in central India, saw a rapid initial spread of COVID-19, which proceeded at an alarming rate across the congested areas of a few urban centers. Using a multi-pronged approach, it was able to contain the virus, and now has a positivity rate of 3.5; below the national average of 10 on 10th July, 2020.

Madhya Pradesh is the second largest state in India and the country’s fifth most populous state, with a population that is a little smaller than that of Turkey. More than 70 percent of the population lives in rural areas, where agriculture is the main source of most of their livelihoods.

The IITT approach

The government of Madhya Pradesh adopted a four-pronged approach to tackle the pandemic, through strategy aiming at Identification, Isolation, Testing and Treatment (IITT). First, to identify coronavirus-affected areas, isolate them and test their residents, then to treat the patients if found positive.

Identification: Identifying people with COVID-19-like symptoms, through contact tracing and surveillance

Identifying people with COVID-19-like symptoms, through contact tracing and surveillance Isolation: Isolating those who suspect they may have COVID-19 or have been exposed to the virus in quarantine and keeping the positives in isolation

Isolating those who suspect they may have COVID-19 or have been exposed to the virus in quarantine and keeping the positives in isolation Testing: Testing all people who fit the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) criteria free of cost

Testing all people who fit the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) criteria free of cost Treatment: Appropriate treatment provided as per the symptoms

This strategy has proved to be an effective approach to combat COVID-19, as the state government planned and undertook targeted measures and interventions.