Rescue ops in full swing in Kerala, Karnataka

With the rains relenting after battering the Southern states over the past few days, rescue and relief works are on in full swing in flood-ravaged districts of Kerala and Karnataka.

In Kerala, authorities are scouring landslide-hit Kavalappara and Puthumala in Malappuram and Wayanad districts, the worst hit, to trace over 50 people missing since August 8.

Over 80 people have lost their life in rain related incidents across Kerala so far while over 2.5 lakh people are taking shelter in various relief camps.In neighbouring Karnataka, the death toll was 48 till Monday evening, while 12 were still missing.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is touring flood-hit areas of Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru districts, expressed hope that the situation in flood-hit parts will be back to normal in four to six days as there had been a let-up in the rains.

Meanwhile, the state government has requested the Centre to immediately release Rs 3,000 crore.

Yediyurappa has announced an assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to those who have lost their houses in the floods and landslides, to take up construction work.

The chief minister has also announced Rs ONE lakh to those whose houses have been damaged, to take up repair work, and Rs 5,000 monthly to those staying in rental accommodation till their houses are ready.