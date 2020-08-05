Relief & rescue operation intensified in flood affected areas of Bihar

In Bihar, there is no let up in flood situations in affected areas of the state. Over 64 lakh people of 14 districts spread over 1,152 Panchayats are reeling under the impact of flood.

The worst affected districts are Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur and Sitamarhi. The swirling water of Gandak, Bagmati and Burhi gandak has engulfed low lying areas.

Affected people who are living in low lying areas have been advised to move to higher places. 36 people have lost their lives in flood related accidents during the last 24 hours. Maximum casualties were reported from Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has instructed to conduct corona test for those who are staying in relief camps.

Over 20 thousand people are living in relief camps. Relief and rescue operations have been intensified. Thirty three teams of NDRF and SDRF have been pressed into service.

Over four lakh fifty thousand people have been evacuated so far. In all, 1,365 community kitchens have been set up for providing food to affected people. About ten lakh people are taking food through these kitchens.

Gandak, Bagmati, Mahananda and Ganga are flowing above danger mark. The Met Department has forecast mild to moderate rains in catchment areas of Nepal in the next 48 hours