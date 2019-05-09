Relief and restoration work on in Odisha

The Odisha government sought the Center's help in restoration power and telecom services in Puri and Khurda districts, worst hit by cyclone 'Fani', due to shortage of skilled manpower.

The state has to install as many as 1.56 lakh electric poles. According to an official, the toll in the cyclone, which hit the state Friday, rose to 37 on Tuesday. Odisha State Disaster Management Authority, Spokesperson, Sangram Mohapatra, said that one crore 48 lakh people have been affected in 155 blocks, almost 5.8 lakh houses have been damaged.

During a review meeting, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik admitted that telecommunication network has completely collapsed in Puri and said the state has urged the Centre to make Mobile Tower on Wheels available in the district to facilitate relief and restoration works. He said lack of telecommunication has adversely affected relief and restoration works. Patnaik said that Relief distribution work was launched in Bhubaneswar Tuesday and the same will start in parts of Khurda district from Wednesday.

In another development, Centre has also decided to extend the Registration dates of the JEE Advanced examinations by 5 more days up to 14th of this month in the State. The decision was announced by Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar in a tweet.