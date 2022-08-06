Reaching the Last Citizen in the Pandemic: An Agenda for Panchayats - Southasiadisasters.net Issue No. 200, June 2022

Southasiadisasters.net Issue No. 200, June 2022

This issue of Southasiadisasters.net is titled ‘Reaching the Last Citizen in the Pandemic: An Agenda for Panchayats’ and focuses on the important theme of effective local governance in the age of the pandemic. It deliberates on what good lessons can be drawn from PRI ecosystem and what measures can be taken to further strengthen its response capacities.

This issue's contents include: (1) Panchayati Raj Institutions in COVID-19 Response; (2) Panchayats and the Pandemic: Agenda of Panchayati Raj Ministry; (3) Responding to COVID-19: Role of PRIs and CSOs – Experiences from ICRG Project; (4) The Role Local Governance at the Time of Pandemic; (5) Achievements of Sphere India: Panchayats and The Pandemic; and (6) ICRC and the COVID-19 Response in India

Some of the best thinkers, researchers, experts, and activists, including Mihir R. Bhatt with AIDMI Team; K S Sethi, Former Joint Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, New Delhi, India; Dilip Singh, UNDP India; Krushna Chandra Sahu, Thematic Lead, Livelihood-Programmes, Indo-Global Social Service Society (IGSSS), New Delhi, India; Jennifer Kishan, Manager Collaborative Advocacy, Sphere India; and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), New Delhi, India.