01 Nov 2019

Rains lash most parts of Tamil Nadu

Report
from Government of India
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original

Rains lashed most parts of Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, throwing life out of gear.

Rains lashed most parA flood warning was issued to people living near the Marudha-nandhi reservoir in Dindigul district, after the water level in the dam touched the 70ft mark against its maximum capacity of 74ft.

A holiday was declared for schools in many districts.

In Kanyakumari, many tourist services like boating to the Vivekanandar rock were suspended temporarily due to rough weather. Fishermen refrained from going for fishing.

With rains lashing the Nilgiris, boulder fall on roads and a few landslips across the district have been reported. Southern Railway has suspended all rail services on the mountain railway for four days from Wednesday.

The four major reservoirs that cater to the drinking water needs of Chennai that were completely dry till last month have received 2.4 trillion cubic metres of water so far with large inflows continuing .s of Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, throwing life out of gear.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.