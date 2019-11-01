Rains lash most parts of Tamil Nadu

Rains lashed most parts of Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, throwing life out of gear.

Rains lashed most parA flood warning was issued to people living near the Marudha-nandhi reservoir in Dindigul district, after the water level in the dam touched the 70ft mark against its maximum capacity of 74ft.

A holiday was declared for schools in many districts.

In Kanyakumari, many tourist services like boating to the Vivekanandar rock were suspended temporarily due to rough weather. Fishermen refrained from going for fishing.

With rains lashing the Nilgiris, boulder fall on roads and a few landslips across the district have been reported. Southern Railway has suspended all rail services on the mountain railway for four days from Wednesday.

The four major reservoirs that cater to the drinking water needs of Chennai that were completely dry till last month have received 2.4 trillion cubic metres of water so far with large inflows continuing .s of Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, throwing life out of gear.